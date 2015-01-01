Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the current situation of child safety seat use and children's cognition of safe riding in Leshan City, and to provide a basis for the promotion and application of child safety seats in Leshan City.



METHODS: From November 2021 to February 2022, a total of 500 car-owning families who visited or were hospitalized in the department of pediatrics of our hospital were surveyed by self-filling questionnaire method. Through the investigation of personal situation, family situation, travel habits, use of child safety seat, cognition of safe riding, etc., the influencing factors of possession and use of child safety seat and cognition were analyzed.



RESULTS: The ownership rate of car seats was 57.8%, the use rate was 47.6%, and the always use rate was 18.8% among all families with children surveyed. There were no statistically significant differences in the use rate and always use rate of child safety seats among different genders of children, parents' education background, and car ownership price. The use rate and constant use rate of child safety seats in urban households were significantly higher than those in rural areas. When the main driver was the mother, the use rate of child safety seats was higher, and the difference was statistically significant. From the perspective of cognition, the use rate and constant use rate of the child safety seat of parents with correct cognition were 64.5% and 25.7% respectively, while the use rate and constant use rate of the child safety seat of parents with incorrect cognition were only 11.1% and 4.3%, which were significantly lower than those with correct cognition, and the difference was statistically significant. In terms of cognition, 10.4% of parents think it is safe for children to sit in the back seat with adults in their arms, and 9.0% of family members think it is safe for children to sit in the back seat with seat belts alone.



CONCLUSIONS: At present, the ownership rate, utilization rate, and parents' correct cognition of child safety seats in Leshan City are all at a low level, and there is a lack of regional legal guidance, so the safety situation of children in cars is worrying. To effectively improve the use of child safety seats, the promotion of child safety seats should be promoted from three aspects: improving parents' cognition, forming good traffic habits, and legal guidance.

