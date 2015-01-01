SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pongmala C, Stonsaovapak C, van Emde Boas M, Bhanderi H, Luker A, Michalakis F, Kanel P, Albin RL, Haus JM, Bohnen NI. J. Fraility Aging 2024; 13(3): 293-299.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Journal of frailty and aging)

DOI

10.14283/jfa.2024.31

PMID

39082775

PMCID

PMC11292035

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postural instability and gait difficulties (PIGD) are a significant cause of mobility loss and lower quality of life in Parkinson's disease (PD). When PD progresses, patients may experience falls and freezing of gait (FoG) resulting in fear of falling and increasing sedentariness. Sedentary behavior results in sarcopenia associated with other changes in body composition, especially in older patients becoming frail. Previous studies have shown gender-specific changes in body composition with aging as well as gender disparities in symptoms and progression of PD, yet the association between gender-specific body composition and PIGD symptoms such as FoG along with falls, remains unexplored. OBECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the association between gender-specific changes in body composition, FoG and falls assessment.

METHODS: 136 PD subjects underwent detailed clinical test batteries and had whole-body composition assessed using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA). Multivariate logistic forward stepwise regression was performed to define body composition associations for FoG and falls.

RESULTS: Multivariate regression analysis revealed that in males with PD, lower leg lean mass was significantly associated with the presence of FoG (OR, 0.429; 95% CI, 0.219-0.839; p=0.013) but not with falls. In females with PD, higher leg adipose mass was significantly associated with falls (OR, 4.780; 95% CI, 1.506-15.174; p=0.008) but not with FoG.

CONCLUSION: These observations suggest gender specific associations between body composition and FoG vs. falls in PD. Future research should explore the impact of interventions on body composition in individuals with PD by paying specific attention to gender differences.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; gender differences; risk factors; Sex Factors; Aged, 80 and over; *Accidental Falls/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control; *Body Composition; *Gait Disorders, Neurologic/epidemiology/physiopathology; *Parkinson Disease/complications/physiopathology; Absorptiometry, Photon; ALMI; Fat mass; muscle weakness; Postural Balance/physiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print