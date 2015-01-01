SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Petry SE, Thompson ADJ, Hauser ER, Lynch SM, Boyle SH, Upchurch J, Press A, Sims KJ, Williams CD, Gifford EJ. J. Fraility Aging 2024; 13(3): 300-306.

(Copyright © 2024, Journal of frailty and aging)

10.14283/jfa.2024.44

39082776

PMC11292038

BACKGROUND: Veterans of the first Gulf War (1990-1991) are reaching middle and older adulthood in differing degrees of health and biological age. Many Gulf War veterans report myriad negative symptoms classified as Gulf War illness (GWI), a chronic multi-symptom illness.

OBJECTIVES: To describe and analyze deficit accumulation, among veterans with Severe GWI (SGWI+) and those without Severe GWI (SGWI-), to assess the association between a medically unexplained illness and aging.

DESIGN: This study uses a retrospective cohort design with quasi-longitudinal data. SETTING: The recruitment sample included 10,042 Gulf War era veterans across all four US Census regions. PARTICIPANTS: The analytic sample included 1,054 participants of the GWECB for whom SGWI case status could be determined and who had valid responses for at least 90% of the deficits included in the deficit accumulation index. MEASUREMENTS: Chronic health conditions were retroactively reported, including year of diagnosis, enabling us to create a longitudinal measure of deficit accumulation. This deficit accumulation index (DAI) ranged from 0-1 for each respondent in each year between 1991-2013. We compare veterans with SGWI+ to those with SGWI- using the CDC case definition.

RESULTS: Most veterans in our sample could expect to spend more years with moderate or substantial deficits than without deficits. SGWI+ was associated with spending more years with substantial deficits than those with SGWI-. Veterans in middle age (age 35-65) experienced more years with substantial deficits than younger veterans. Individuals with SGWI+ had 13 times the hazard of accumulating substantial deficits than those without.

CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated that veterans with SGWI+, even those in midlife, experienced aging as measured by accumulating deficits. Practitioners should consider patients with multi-symptom illnesses as at risk of accelerated aging, tailoring treatments to address patients' holistic needs.


Language: en

Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; United States/epidemiology; Retrospective Studies; Longitudinal Studies; aging; *Gulf War; *Persian Gulf Syndrome/epidemiology; *Veterans/statistics & numerical data; Aging/physiology; Deficit accumulation; disease burden; life tables

