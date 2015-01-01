|
Citation
|
Smith L, López Sánchez GF, Soysal P, Veronese N, Jacob L, Kostev K, Rahmati M, Barnett Y, Keyes H, Gibson P, Butler L, Shin JI, Koyanagi A. J. Gerontol. B Psychol. Sci. Soc. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Gerontological Society of America, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39078933
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Mild cognitive Impairment (MCI) is a unique indicator of underlying distress that may be strongly associated with suicide risk. Despite this, to date, no study has examined the association between MCI and suicidal ideation. Therefore, the present study aimed to examine the association between MCI and suicidal ideation among adults aged ≥65 years from six low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) (China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Russia, South Africa).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicidal thoughts; Public health; Suicide risk; Cognitive decline