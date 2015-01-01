Abstract

This qualitative study was conducted to understand how gay and bisexual men (GBM) in Taiwan cope with childhood bullying because of their sexual orientation or gender nonconformity. We explored their journey from feeling disturbed to receiving social support, developing coping strategies, and achieving self-growth. Colaizzi's phenomenological approach was used to investigate subject experiences. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 21 GBM who had experienced high-level sexual bullying in childhood. Relevant data were collected to assess their experiences of sexual bullying, their coping strategies, and subjective effects of corresponding adjustments in interpersonal interactions. Subject experiences concentrated on six themes related to sexual bullying and coping strategies: bullying at developmental stages, bullying everywhere, facing bullying alone, various impacts of bullying, overcoming challenges of interpersonal relationships, and building a strong and carefree self. Our findings can provide mental health professionals with key insights into the contexts of sexual bullying and the associated psychological distress in GBM. This study further clarifies the coping responses of these individuals and their psychological growth following such adverse experiences.

