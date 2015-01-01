Abstract

People who suffer political violence (PV) are at risk of developing mental illness, chronic noncommunicable diseases, chronic pain, and decreased life expectancy. However, these indicators have been studied primarily in war veterans and refugees. The objective of this study was to estimate the prevalence of chronic musculoskeletal pain (CMP) and central sensitization-related symptoms (CSRS) in Chilean victims of PV during the 1973 to 1990 dictatorship. A cross-sectional observational multicenter study was conducted. Three hundred twenty-five people from six centers of a Ministry of Health of Chile program participated. The presence of CMP was determined by a history of pain ≥3 months, and CSRS was determined using the central sensitization inventory. About 69.23% of the sample had CMP (76.85% of females and 56.56% of males). About 60% of people with CMP showed a high level of CSRS severity (66.67% females and 44.93% males). Females presented significantly higher proportions of CMP (p < .001), and there was an association between CSRS severity and being female (p = .004). Chilean victims of PV during the 1973 to 1990 dictatorship presented a high prevalence of CMP and high-level CSRS severity. Both conditions affected females more than males. Future studies are needed to further delve into these variables' behavior and their influence on the quality of life in this population.

