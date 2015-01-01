Abstract

Previous studies have examined the impact of maternal childhood maltreatment (CM) on children's school adaptation (SA), neglecting the role of fathers, and the joint influence of both parents. Based on family systems theory, this study explored the intergenerational impact of parental CM on children's SA and the mediating role of benign envy (BE) and malicious envy (ME). A total of 334 elementary school students' BE, ME, and SA statuses and their parents' CM, BE, and ME statuses were collected to construct the intergenerational transmission models of BE and ME for fathers, mothers, and parents, respectively. The results revealed that maltreated fathers or mothers individually exerted negative impacts on their children's SA, but when parents acted jointly, only fathers' CM intergenerational influence was significant. Mediation effects demonstrated that, individually, maltreated fathers indirectly affected children's SA through children's BE; maltreated mothers impacted children's SA through the "mothers' BE→children's BE" mediating chain; however, when taking combined parental action, only mothers' intergenerational transmission chain was significantly present. Identifying different intergenerational influence mechanisms of maltreated parents on offspring's school adaptation broadens our understanding of the diverse parenting roles of parents. That is, fathers foster their offspring's environmental adaptability through encouraging external exploration, while mothers enhance socialization by nurturing internal emotional development. Formulating strategies to address the emotional issues of maltreated parents, especially mothers, is crucial for mitigating the intergenerational consequences of maltreatment and enhancing the offspring's adaptability.

