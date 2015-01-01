Abstract

In this viewpoint, we present evidence of a marked increase in the use of assistive technology (AT) by older adults over the last 25 years. We also explain the way in which this use has expanded not only as an increase in terms of the total number of users but also by going beyond the typical scopes of use from its inception in 1999 to reach new categories of users. We outline our opinions on some of the key driving forces behind this expansion, such as population demographic changes, technological advances, and the promotion of AT as a means to enable older adults to achieve independent living. As well as our review of the evolution of AT over the past 25 years, we also discuss the future of AT research as a field and the need for harmonization of terminology in AT research. Finally, we outline how our experience in North Norfolk (notably the United Kingdom's most old age-dependent district) suggests that cocreation may be the key to not only successful research trials in the field of AT but also to the successful sustained adoption of AT beyond its original scope of use.

Language: en