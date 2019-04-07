|
Hernefalk B, Brüggemann A, Wolf O. J. Orthop. Surg. Res. 2024; 19(1): e448.
39080775
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Electric scooters (e-scooters) have become increasingly popular as a mode of transportation in recent years. The impact of e-scooter accidents on the healthcare system and resulting orthopaedic injuries remains largely unknown. This study describes the distribution of fractures caused by e-scooter accidents.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Trauma; Adolescent; Young Adult; Cohort Studies; Sweden/epidemiology; *Registries; *Fractures, Bone/epidemiology/etiology; Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; E-scooter; Fracture distribution; Fractures; Swedish fracture register; Transportation