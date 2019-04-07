Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Electric scooters (e-scooters) have become increasingly popular as a mode of transportation in recent years. The impact of e-scooter accidents on the healthcare system and resulting orthopaedic injuries remains largely unknown. This study describes the distribution of fractures caused by e-scooter accidents.



METHODS: All patients who had one or more fractures from e-scooter accidents registered in the Swedish Fracture Register (SFR) between 7 April 2019 and 30 December 2022 were included. Fractures were classified using the AO Foundation/Orthopaedic Trauma Association (AO/OTA) fracture classification system. We analysed the distribution of fractures, the proportion that required surgical management and seasonal variation of injuries.



RESULTS: During the study period, 1,874 fractures in 1,716 patients were registered in the SFR. The mean age of patients was 29 (SD 14) years and 70% of fractures occurred in males. High-energy accidents accounted for 299 fractures (16%). The most common fractures were of the hand (n = 363, 19%), wrist (n = 352, 19%) and proximal forearm (n = 356, 19%). Wrist fractures were the most common injury in children (n = 183), accounting for 44% of paediatric fractures. Surgical treatment was performed on 556 (30%) fractures, with wrist fractures being the most commonly treated in both adults (n = 78, 17%) and children (n = 36, 36%).



INTERPRETATION: Fractures caused by e-scooter accidents predominantly occur in the upper extremity. E-scooter accidents comprise a new source of injury requiring attention and surgical resources from an already strained healthcare system.

