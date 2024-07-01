Abstract

Scald burns occur when the skin encounters hot liquid or steam. Although most scald burns are accidental, the medical provider must assess for possible abuse. We report a case of a 2-year-old female who presented to the hospital with her parents due to a burn to the buttocks with a history of stool expelling from the anus and becoming trapped against the skin. Medical providers need to consider accidental and inflicted differentials, as accidental injuries do occur in children, and an incorrect diagnosis may have severe medicolegal consequences.

