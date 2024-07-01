SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sebastian A, Wade E, Burge L. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pedhc.2024.07.002

PMID

39078354

Abstract

Scald burns occur when the skin encounters hot liquid or steam. Although most scald burns are accidental, the medical provider must assess for possible abuse. We report a case of a 2-year-old female who presented to the hospital with her parents due to a burn to the buttocks with a history of stool expelling from the anus and becoming trapped against the skin. Medical providers need to consider accidental and inflicted differentials, as accidental injuries do occur in children, and an incorrect diagnosis may have severe medicolegal consequences.


Language: en

Keywords

burn; pediatric; Case report; scald; stool

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print