BACKGROUND: This study aimed to compare the overall prevalence, stratified by sex and age group of global physical activity (GPA), active commuting to school (ACS), and sedentary behavior (SB) among adolescents from ten Latin American countries, and to assess the correlation of Development Index with the indicators.



METHODS: This research is grounded on data from the Global School-Based Student Health Survey (2009-2015) and the 2015 Brazilian National School Health Survey. The prevalence and 95% confidence intervals for GPA (≥5 d/wk), ACS (≥1 d/wk), and SB (>2 h/d) were calculated using the chi-square test to compare the sexes (male; female) and age group (≤13 y; 14 y; 15 y; ≥16 y). We also performed Pearson correlation analysis with the Human Development Index.



RESULTS: The prevalence of indicators ranged from 16.1% to 28.2% for GPA, from 56.7% to 71.2% for ACS, and from 20.7% to 62.6% for SB. Boys generally had a higher prevalence of GPA and ACS, and girls had a higher prevalence of SB. The prevalence of the indicators by age group varied between countries, with significant differences observed in some, depending on each indicator. A positive correlation was observed between Human Development Index, GPA, and SB.



CONCLUSION: Health promotion policies must include guidelines that encourage and promote a more active and less sedentary lifestyle among young people in Latin America, considering specific groups, the local socioeconomic context, and differences between countries.



