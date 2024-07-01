Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression symptoms are a common complication of stroke and heart disease and is a predictor of Post-stroke depression (PSD). However, the relationship between overall cardiovascular health indicators and PSD remains unclear.



METHODS: Data were collected from stroke patients in the 2005-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) survey. Depression was defined as a Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) score ≥10. In addition, PSD was defined as the coexistence of stroke and depression. Life's Simple 7 (LS7) provides an assessment of cardiovascular health and consists of 7 items. The LS7 scores range from 0 to 14 and can also be categorized into poor (0-7), average (8-10), and ideal (11-14). Logistic regression models were used to investigate the relationship between LS7 and PSD.



RESULTS: The average age of participants was 64.2 years, with 45.1% and 34.3 % being male and non-Hispanic whites, respectively. After adjusting for age, sex, race, education, and income, the LS7 scores were found to be associated with reduced PSD odds (OR: 0.76, 95% CI: 0.68-0.85, P: <0.001), as well as the number of ideal LS7 metrics (OR: 0.69, 95% CI: 0.56-0.85, P: <0.001). Furthermore, non-poor LS7 was also associated with a lower risk of PSD compared to poor LS7 (OR: 0.48, 95% CI: 0.25-0.91, P: 0.01). This association was stable in stratification analyses.



CONCLUSION: Cardiovascular health status assessed by LS7 was negatively associated with PSD. Future studies are required to verify these findings.

