Abstract

Effective attention control is essential for behavioral adaptation to different environmental contexts. In Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) altered attention has been described in trauma-related and other emotional contexts. Nevertheless, atypical attention is also seen with neutral stimuli. The mechanisms of attention alterations in PTSD associated with neutral stimuli are poorly understood. The present study investigates alerting and orienting responses in PTSD participants using emotionally neutral stimuli in a saccade eye movement task incorporating both spatially predictable and temporally unpredictable conditions. We studied 23 PTSD patients and 27 Non-PTSD controls, using repeated-measures mixed modeling to estimate group and task condition differences in behavioral and psychophysiological measures. We explored the relationships among saccade characteristics, pupil size, and PTSD symptoms, including CAPS hypervigilance scores. PTSD, compared to Non-PTSD, participants showed differences in their saccade 'main sequence', reflected by higher peak velocities adjusted for amplitude. PTSD participants had smaller primary position errors in the unpredictable saccade condition. They also exhibited greater hyperarousal, reflected by larger pupil size during fixation that was greater in the unpredictable condition. Our results suggest that a heightened state of arousal and hypervigilance in PTSD leads to a state of atypical attention bias, even in emotionally neutral contexts. These differences may reflect higher saccade vigor. The observed differences suggest atypical attention in PTSD, which goes beyond possible distraction associated with emotional or threat-related stimuli.

Language: en