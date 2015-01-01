|
Citation
|
Hayley AC, Shiferaw B, Aitken B, Rositano J, Downey LA. J. Psychopharmacol. 2024; 38(7): 636-646.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39068640
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine is frequently co-consumed with alcohol, yet combined effects on visually guided behaviours have not been experimentally assessed. This study examined whether methamphetamine and alcohol-induced changes in gaze behaviour can be accurately detected and indexed during a simulated driving task to establish characteristic patterns relevant to traffic safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; alcohol; Double-Blind Method; Methamphetamine; randomised controlled trial; *Automobile Driving; Eye-Tracking Technology; *Alcohol Drinking; *Cross-Over Studies; *Methamphetamine/administration & dosage; Central Nervous System Stimulants/pharmacology/administration & dosage; driving; Ethanol/pharmacology/administration & dosage; eye movement; Eye Movements/drug effects; Fixation, Ocular/drug effects/physiology; gaze; Psychomotor Performance/drug effects