Hayley AC, Shiferaw B, Aitken B, Rositano J, Downey LA. J. Psychopharmacol. 2024; 38(7): 636-646.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/02698811241261024

39068640

PMC11290035

BACKGROUND: Methamphetamine is frequently co-consumed with alcohol, yet combined effects on visually guided behaviours have not been experimentally assessed. This study examined whether methamphetamine and alcohol-induced changes in gaze behaviour can be accurately detected and indexed during a simulated driving task to establish characteristic patterns relevant to traffic safety.

METHODS: In a randomised, placebo-controlled, cross-over study design, the effects of acute oral methamphetamine (0.42 mg/kg) were assessed with and without low doses of alcohol (target 0.04% blood alcohol content) on gaze behaviour during driving. Twenty healthy adults (mean age 29.5 years (SD ± 4.9), 40% female) completed four, 1-h simulated drives with simultaneous eye monitoring using the SensoMotoric Instruments cap-mounted eye tracker over a 4-week experimental paradigm. Gaze entropy measures were used to quantify visual scanning efficiency, expressed as gaze transition entropy and stationary gaze entropy. Fixations, recorded as duration (milliseconds, ms) and rate (count) per minute, were examined in 10-min bins over the duration of the drive. Driving performance was assessed by the standard deviation of lateral position, standard deviation of speed and steering variability.

RESULTS: Methamphetamine increased the rate and duration of fixations and produced a less dispersed but more disorganised pattern of gaze during highway driving while preserving performance. Alcohol alone impaired both oculomotor control and driving performance, even when consumed at levels well below the legal limit stipulated in many international jurisdictions.

CONCLUSIONS: Methamphetamine-affected drivers display inefficient exploration in a limited visual range during driving. Eye-tracking metrics thus show potential for indexing intoxication due to psychoactive substance usage.

Keywords: Drug impaired driving


Language: en

Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; alcohol; Double-Blind Method; Methamphetamine; randomised controlled trial; *Automobile Driving; Eye-Tracking Technology; *Alcohol Drinking; *Cross-Over Studies; *Methamphetamine/administration & dosage; Central Nervous System Stimulants/pharmacology/administration & dosage; driving; Ethanol/pharmacology/administration & dosage; eye movement; Eye Movements/drug effects; Fixation, Ocular/drug effects/physiology; gaze; Psychomotor Performance/drug effects

