Abstract

In correspondence regarding articles in the Journal of Public Health,1 the authors investigate prenatal exposure to family domestic violence associated with bronchiolitis hospitalization in children < 2 years. Domestic violence, a grave societal issue, exerts profound impacts on the health and overall well-being of expectant mothers and their developing fetuses. During pregnancy, typically a period of great anticipation and joy, certain women unfortunately face the specter of fear and peril. Preparation for emergencies assumes critical importance in mitigating these risks. This involves identifying safe zones within the confines of their home or immediate surroundings, offering pregnant women a retreat during moments of peril.2 Furthermore, compiling a roster of reliable contacts, be they friends, family members or local support organizations, ensures swift access to assistance when urgently required. Essential preparations, such as packing a bag containing identification, financial resources, medications and vital documents, facilitate a prompt departure if the need arises. ...

Language: en