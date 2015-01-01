CONTACT US: Contact info
Rahayu R, Rifqi M, Pohan RA. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
PMID
39077861
This article highlights local Indonesian wisdom in the psychosocial treatment of female earthquake survivors, including interaction with nature, God and fellow humans, which helps reduce the psychological impact through activities such as reading the Koran, praying and cooking together in the refugee camp's public kitchen.
women’s health; earthquakes; disasters