Journal Article

Citation

Peterson G, Nilsing Strid E, Jönsson M, Hävermark J, Peolsson A. J. Rehabil. Med. 2024; 56: jrm34785.

Copyright

DOI

10.2340/jrm.v56.34785

PMID

39072427

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the effects of a neck-specific exercise programme with internet support and 4 physiotherapist sessions (NSEIT) and the same neck-specific exercises supervised by a physiotherapist (NSE) on neck muscle endurance and cervical range of motion.

DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial. PATIENTS: A total of 140 participants with chronic whiplash-associated disorders grade II or grade III were randomly assigned to the NSEIT or NSE groups.

METHODS: Outcomes were changes in active cervical range of motion, cranio-cervical flexion test, neck muscle endurance, and neck pain, at 3- and 15-month follow-ups.

RESULTS: There were no significant differences between the NSEIT and NSE groups. There was a significant group-by-time inter-action effect in active cervical range of motion flexion/extension where the NSEIT group improved to 3-month follow-up, but the NSE group did not. Both groups were significantly improved over time in all other outcomes (p < 0.001) at 3- and 15-month follow-ups, with effect size between 0.64 and 1.35 in active cervical range of motion, cranio-cervical flexion test, dorsal neck muscle endurance, and neck pain, and effect size between 0.22 and 0.42 in ventral neck muscle endurance.

CONCLUSION: Both NSE and NSEIT led to improved neck function. Depending on the patients' needs, either NSE or NSEIT could be used as treatment for patients with chronic whiplash-associated disorders.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Internet; Treatment Outcome; Chronic Disease; *Exercise Therapy/methods; *Neck Muscles/physiopathology; *Neck Pain/physiopathology/rehabilitation/etiology/therapy; *Range of Motion, Articular/physiology; *Whiplash Injuries/physiopathology/rehabilitation; Physical Endurance/physiology

