|
Citation
|
Rostami M, Jalilian A, Jalilian M, Mahdavi SA. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2024; 24(1): e00605.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39072541
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide was the fourth leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29 years worldwide in 2019, highlighting its significant impact on young people. Iran's suicide-related mortality rate was 5.1 per 100000 population in the same year, which is lower than the global average. This study aimed to estimate the years of life lost (YLLs) due to complete suicide in Iran. Study Design: A registry-based cross-sectional study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Life Expectancy; Adolescent; Mortality; Young Adult; Age Distribution; Self-harm; Cause of death; Burden of disease; Suicide/statistics & numerical data; *Registries; Iran/epidemiology; *Suicide, Completed/statistics & numerical data; Life expectancy