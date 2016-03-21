Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide was the fourth leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29 years worldwide in 2019, highlighting its significant impact on young people. Iran's suicide-related mortality rate was 5.1 per 100000 population in the same year, which is lower than the global average. This study aimed to estimate the years of life lost (YLLs) due to complete suicide in Iran. Study Design: A registry-based cross-sectional study.



METHODS: The data on complete suicide cases used in this study were obtained from the national suicide registry of the Iranian Forensic Medicine Organization (FMO) that was registered between March 21, 2016 and March 20, 2020.



RESULTS: The total number of YLL due to premature death by suicide over the four-year period was 611068 years (15.97 per 1000 persons) in males, 286847 years (7.65 per 1000 persons) in females, and 897915 years (11.86 per 1000 persons) for both genders. Moreover, the age group of 15-29 years experienced the highest YLL attributed to suicide. Furthermore, the study revealed an increasing trend of YLL due to suicide among individuals aged 30-44.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the significant impact of suicide on the loss of potential years of life in Iran. The study indicates that the young and productive age groups of 15-29 and 30-44 years are particularly affected, with the highest YLL due to complete suicide. The study provides valuable insights for designing targeted and evidence-based suicide prevention programs that can reduce the burden of suicide in Iran, particularly among young and middle-aged adults.

