Azarbakhsh H, Jafari F, Dehghani SP, Hamedi A, Sharifi MH, Mirahmadizadeh A. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2024; 24(1): e00606.

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate mortality and years of life lost (YLL) due to suicide and homicide in children aged 10-19 years in southern Iran from 2004 to 2019. Study Design: A cross-sectional study.

METHODS: The data on all deaths due to suicide and homicide in Fars province were obtained from the population-based electronic death registration system (EDRS). Crude mortality rate and YLL were calculated. The joinpoint regression method was used to examine the trend.

RESULTS: During the study period, 563 cases of suicide and 218 cases of homicide in children aged 10-19 have occurred. The total number of YLL due to suicide was 9766 in men and 6261 in women. According to the joinpoint regression analysis, the trend of YLL due to suicide was increasing in males. In other words, the annual percent change (APC) was 4.8% (95% CI 0.4 to 9.5, P=0.036). Additionally, there was a constant trend in females, and APC was 2.7% (95% CI -2.0 to 7.7, P=0.241). The number of YLL due to homicide was 4890 in males and 1294 in females. The trend of YLL due to homicide was stable in males and females. In other words, APC was -1.6% (95% CI -5.6 to -2.6, P=0.422) in males and -2.7% (95% CI -10.0 to 5.2, P=0.467) in females.

CONCLUSION: Based on the findings of this study, the trend of mortality rate and YLL due to suicide in men has been increasing and it has been stable in women. Moreover, the trend of mortality due to homicide was stable for both males and females. Therefore, it is necessary to take preventive actions.


Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Female; Male; Children; Homicide; Adolescent; Cause of Death; Suicide; Young Adult; Joinpoint regression; Iran; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data/trends; Iran/epidemiology; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data/trends; Life Expectancy/trends; Years of life lost

