|
Citation
|
Azarbakhsh H, Jafari F, Dehghani SP, Hamedi A, Sharifi MH, Mirahmadizadeh A. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2024; 24(1): e00606.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39072542
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate mortality and years of life lost (YLL) due to suicide and homicide in children aged 10-19 years in southern Iran from 2004 to 2019. Study Design: A cross-sectional study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Female; Male; Children; Homicide; Adolescent; Cause of Death; Suicide; Young Adult; Joinpoint regression; Iran; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data/trends; Iran/epidemiology; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data/trends; Life Expectancy/trends; Years of life lost