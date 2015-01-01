|
Darvishi N, Farhadi M, Poorolajal J. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2024; 24(2): e00609.
(Copyright © 2024, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
39072545
BACKGROUND: Numerous epidemiological studies have explored the relationship between social support and suicidal behaviors; however, the overall impact remains unclear. Therefore, a systematic assessment of the association between social support and suicide is necessary. Study Design: This is a systematic review study.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Meta-analysis; Suicidal ideation; Suicide Prevention; Social support; Attempted suicide; *Social Support; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Completed suicide; Suicide plan; Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data