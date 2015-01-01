Abstract

Grier, T, Benedict, T, Mahlmann, O, and Canham-Chervak, M. Relative Strength and Physical Performance in U.S. Army Male and Female Soldiers. J Strength Cond Res 38(8): 1479-1485, 2024-In occupations with high physical demands, strength relative to bodymass is an important measure as it signifies an individual's ability to control and move their body mass through space. The purpose of this investigation was to examine physical characteristics, training, and performance based on different magnitudes of relative strength. Subjects were 1,806 male and 319 female US Army soldiers. Sex, age, height, body mass, and physical training data were obtained by an electronic survey. Physical performance was measured by the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), which includes a three-repetition maximum deadlift, standing power throw, hand release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, leg tuck, and two-mile run. The relative body mass deadlifted was calculated and categorized into 4 groups for men and 3 groups for women. An analysis of variance and post hoc least significant difference test were used to evaluate the differences in relative strength and physical performance. Overall, 33% of men deadlifted ≥1.5 times their body mass, while 30% of women deadlifted ≥1.25 times their body mass. Men and women deadlifting the highest percentage of their body mass (≥1.5 times for men and ≥1.25 times for women) outperformed those with lower relative strength within their own sex in all 6 ACFT events. In 4 of the 6 ACFT events, women who deadlifted ≥1.25 times their body mass had similar performance compared with men deadlifting 1 to 1.24 times their body mass and outperformed men deadlifting <1 times their body mass. Greater strength relative to body mass was associated with higher physical performance.

Language: en