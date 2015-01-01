Abstract

Direct and indirect gun violence exposure (GVE) is associated with a broad range of detrimental health effects. However, much of this research has examined the effects of a single type of GVE (e.g., being shot) on discrete outcomes (e.g., daily pain, PTSD). Since people may experience numerous types of GVE (e.g., being threatened with a gun and hearing gunshots in their neighborhood) with broad effects on their well-being, we study the association between four types of direct and indirect GVE and five aspects of quality of life (overall, physical, psychological, social, and environmental). Using a representative sample of adults from nine states (N = 7455), we find that witnessing/hearing about a shooting in one's neighborhood was the most commonly experienced GVE associated with significant decreases in all five types of quality of life. Cumulative GVE was also associated with significant decreases in overall physical, psychological, social, and environmental quality of life. For example, individuals with four GVEs had an adjusted average physical quality of life that was 11.14 points lower and environmental quality of life that was 7.18 points lower than individuals with no GVE. Decreasing gun violence is a critical component of improving community health and well-being.

