Abstract

Introduction



Youth suicide is a significant public health concern. In 2021, the National Institute of Mental Health convened a research roundtable series to address the rising rates of suicide in preteens, defined as youths aged 8 to 12 years.1 Participants emphasized the need for an improved understanding of suicide risk in preteen subpopulations, particularly those who historically experience health disparities or have been underrepresented in suicide research.1 Little is known about the epidemiology of preteen suicide, limiting our ability to inform targeted prevention strategies. We investigated characteristics and trends in suicide rates among US preteens using national mortality data from 2001 to 2022.

Methods



Data for this cross-sectional study were obtained from the Web-based Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) where suicide was listed as the underlying cause of death for US preteens from January 1, 2001, to December 31, 2022.2 The number of suicide deaths were extracted overall and by sex, race and ethnicity (eMethods in Supplement 1), suicide method, metropolitan or nonmetropolitan area, and region. Trends in were assessed using Joinpoint Regression, version 5.0.2. Negative binomial regression models estimated incidence rate ratios (IRRs) and corresponding 95% CIs to compare period trends using Stata/IC, version 16.0. Confidence intervals that did not include 1.00 were considered statistically significant.



This study was not considered human participant research by the Nationwide Children's Hospital Institutional Review Board and was therefore deemed exempt from the need for approval or informed consent. We followed the STROBE reporting guideline.

Results



A total of 2241 preteens died by suicide from 2001 to 2022 (714 [31.9%] female and 1527 [68.1%] male; 162 [7.2%] American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, or Pacific Islander; 549 [24.5%] Black; 422 [18.8%] Hispanic; and 1530 [68.3%] White). Following a downward trend until 2007, suicide rates significantly increased 8.2% annually from 2008 to 2022, corresponding to a significant increase in the overall rates between 2001 to 2007 and 2008 to 2022 (3.34 to 5.71 per 1 million; IRR, 1.71) (Figure and Table). Analyses revealed significant increases among all subgroups, with the greatest increase in girls (IRR, 3.32), American Indian or Alaska Native, and Asian or Pacific Islander preteens (IRR, 1.99), Hispanic preteens (IRR, 2.06), and firearm suicides (IRR, 2.29).

Discussion



Study findings revealed a significant increase in the suicide rate among US preteens between the 2001-2007 and 2008-2022 periods.



RESULTS showing a disproportionate increase in female suicide rates relative to male expand on existing evidence depicting a narrowing of the historically large gap in youth suicide rates between sexes.3 Suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in female preteens between 2001 and 2007 and the 5th leading cause of death between 2008 and 2022, while suicide in male preteens ranked consistently as the 5th leading cause of death.4



Consistent with previous research,5 Black preteens had the highest rates of suicide for both periods, whereas Hispanic preteens had the highest percentage increase. These findings...

