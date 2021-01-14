|
Citation
Stanley IH, Eisenhauer IF, Brooks-Russell A, Sigel EJ. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(7): e2424916.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
39083277
PMCID
Abstract
Suicide prevention among military service members and their families, including children, is a key priority of the US Department of Defense.1 Firearm suicide is a leading cause of death among youth; firearm access broadly,2 and gun carrying specifically,3 is associated with an increased risk of suicide. Participation in violence prevention programs may decrease risk. State-level data indicate elevated levels of gun carrying among military-connected youth, perhaps due to greater firearm ownership in military families.4 Using nationally representative data, we examined differential handgun-carrying practices and participation in violence prevention programs between youths with a parent in the military and those without. Extending prior work, we examined handgun carrying among youth reporting suicidal ideation or suicide plans in the past year because handgun carrying among these individuals may be associated with increased risk for lethal outcomes.5
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; United States/epidemiology; Adolescent; Young Adult; *Suicidal Ideation; *Firearms/statistics & numerical data; *Military Personnel/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Suicide/statistics & numerical data/psychology