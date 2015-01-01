Abstract

BACKGROUND: Wearable technology for objective, continuous, and reliable alcohol monitoring has been developed. These are known as transdermal alcohol sensors (TASs). They can be worn on the wrist or ankle with the sensor pressed against the skin and can measure sweat vapors being emitted from the skin, to record transdermal alcohol concentration (TAC). Previous studies have investigated the accuracy and acceptability of the available TAS brands, but there has been little research into their use in people with alcohol use disorders (AUD).



OBJECTIVE: This feasibility randomized controlled trial aims to explore the feasibility, strengths, and limitations of using a TAS to monitor alcohol consumption in individuals in treatment for AUD with or without contingency management (CM) to promote abstinence or low-level alcohol consumption.



METHODS: The target sample size is 30 (15 randomized to each group). Participants will be recruited through poster adverts at alcohol services. Both groups (control and CM) will wear the TAS (BACtrack Skyn) for 2 weeks in the context of their usual treatment, meeting with the researcher every other weekday. In the last meeting, the participants will complete a postwear survey on their experience of wearing the TAS. The CM group will also receive small financial incentives for low or no alcohol consumption, as measured by the TAS. On days where the TAC peak is below a set threshold (<115.660 g/L), CM group participants will be rewarded with a £5 (US $6.38) voucher. There are financial bonuses if this target is achieved on consecutive days. The researcher will monitor TAC for each day of the study at each research visit and allocate financial incentives to participants according to a set reinforcement schedule.



RESULTS: The first participant was enrolled in June 2023, and the last in December 2023. Data analysis is underway and is estimated to be completed by June 2024. A total of 32 participants were enrolled.



CONCLUSIONS: Most TAS brands have had limited application in clinical settings, and most studies have included healthy adults rather than people with AUD. TAS has the potential to enhance treatment outcomes in clinical alcohol treatment. The accuracy, acceptability, and feasibility of TAS for people with AUD in clinical settings need to be investigated. This is the first study to use TAS in specialized alcohol services with diagnosed AUD individuals currently receiving treatment from a south London alcohol service.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: ISRCTN Registry ISRCTN46845361; https://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN46845361. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/57653.

Language: en