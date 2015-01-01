|
Brobbin E, Deluca P, Parkin S, Drummond C. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2024; 13: e57653.
Copyright © 2024, JMIR
39083798
BACKGROUND: Wearable technology for objective, continuous, and reliable alcohol monitoring has been developed. These are known as transdermal alcohol sensors (TASs). They can be worn on the wrist or ankle with the sensor pressed against the skin and can measure sweat vapors being emitted from the skin, to record transdermal alcohol concentration (TAC). Previous studies have investigated the accuracy and acceptability of the available TAS brands, but there has been little research into their use in people with alcohol use disorders (AUD).
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; alcohol; Pilot Projects; mobile phone; randomized controlled trial; addiction; RCT; community-based; wearables; alcohol consumption; *Feasibility Studies; Wearable Electronic Devices; *Alcohol Drinking/psychology/therapy; *Alcoholism/therapy; abstinence; accuracy; alcohol monitoring; alcohol treatment; alcohol use disorders; AUD; consumption; contingency management; low-risk consumption; residential rehabilitation; TAS; transdermal; transdermal alcohol sensors; wearable technology