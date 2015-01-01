Abstract

Non-fatal strangulation poses a significant concern in clinical forensic medicine. Indeed, surviving victims often present a diverse array of signs and symptoms. In rare instances, acute pathological events that manifest with symptoms similar to those secondary to neck compression (e.g., stroke with subsequent neurological symptoms, etc.) can lead to loss of consciousness, inadvertently resulting in strangulation. Therefore, in this context, forensic investigation plays a crucial role in interpreting the signs and symptoms presented by the victim and determining whether they are the cause or consequence of neck compression. This report presents a case of a middle-aged previously healthy woman who was found by her husband on the bathroom floor and then brought to the medical attention exhibiting signs of neck compression in combination with neurological symptoms. Since a previous episode of domestic violence involving the husband has been recorded in the hospital database, a medico-legal investigation was initiated at the behest of the prosecutor. The integration of all clinical, radiological, forensic pathological findings and circumstantial data allowed the exclusion of homicidal strangulation by ligature perpetrated by the husband, as well as suicidal hanging; instead, it classified the case as an accidental hanging, with a stroke being the underlying cause of the accident. The case provides valuable insights into the complexity of interpreting injuries associated with neck compression and emphasizes the need for comprehensive investigative approach in such cases.

Language: en