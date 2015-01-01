Abstract

In cases of traumatic deaths, accurate assessment of injuries is essential for both legal and medical purposes. This case report compares the findings of post-mortem computed tomography with conventional autopsy methods in assessing abdominal stab wounds. A 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds in the abdomen underwent post-mortem examination, including computed tomography imaging. Computed tomography revealed specific breaches in the skin's continuity and internal injuries, including perforation of the stomach. A conventional autopsy confirmed the presence of multiple stab wounds and associated injuries to internal structures. However, additional injuries to major blood vessels, such as the abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava, were only detected during manual exploration of the peritoneal cavity. This case highlights the complementary roles of post-mortem computed tomography and conventional autopsy in evaluating traumatic injuries. While computed tomography imaging offers non-invasive visualisation of injuries, manual examination remains essential for identifying certain injuries, particularly those affecting major blood vessels. The integration of computed tomography imaging with traditional autopsy methods enhances the accuracy and reliability of forensic assessments in cases of traumatic deaths, particularly in complex cases involving multiple injuries. Understanding the strengths and limitations of these techniques is crucial for improving forensic investigations and ultimately enhancing medico-legal outcomes.

