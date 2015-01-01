Abstract

With the surge in the human coastal population and the increasing frequency of human activities along the coast, cases of marine envenomation, particularly jellyfish envenomation, have notably risen. Jellyfish stings can induce a spectrum of symptoms that vary in severity, encompassing skin injuries, acute systemic venom effects, delayed indirect sequelae, and even fatality, causing significant distress to patients. Among these manifestations, the occurrence of skin lesions following jellyfish stings is prevalent and substantial. These lesions are characterized by evident blister formation, development of bullae, subcutaneous hemorrhage, erythema, papules, wheal, ecchymosis, and ulceration or skin necrosis. Local cutaneous manifestations may persist for several weeks or even months after the initial sting. Despite aggressive treatment, many skin injuries still result in significant pigmentation or scarring after recovery. To address this issue effectively, it is imperative to conduct comprehensive evidence-based medical research, elucidate various components within jellyfish venom, and elucidate its pathogenic mechanism to develop targeted treatment programs. This article aims to review the skin symptoms, pathophysiology, and management of jellyfish stings. Such considerations can provide comprehensive guidance to medical professionals and the public and minimize the harm caused by jellyfish stings.

