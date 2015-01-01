|
Citation
Lirio PHC, Gonçalves JV, Filho WNP, Amancio TA, Carlini JT, Dalpiaz PLM, Sartório CL, Rodrigues LCM, Arêas FZS. MethodsX 2024; 13: e102806.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39071990
PMCID
Abstract
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a neurotrauma with a complex pathophysiology caused by an external mechanical force. This global public health problem is a leading cause of death and disability in young adults. In this scenario, many models were developed to try to simulate human TBI. The weight drop model allows the investigation of the pathophysiological cascades of TBI without surgical interference. In this protocol, a new closed-head weight-drop rat model consisting of a 48.5g weight projectile that free falls from 1.10m high onto the skull of the animals was built. We classify the present TBI model performed as moderately severe due to its mortality rate. Animals from TBI and Control (Sham) groups underwent weight for 7 days and temperature assessments within 1 hour after TBI and for 7 days.
Language: en
Keywords
Rats; Traumatic brain injury; Projectile; Vital parameters; Weight-drop closed-head traumatic brain injury; Weight-drop model