Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a neurotrauma with a complex pathophysiology caused by an external mechanical force. This global public health problem is a leading cause of death and disability in young adults. In this scenario, many models were developed to try to simulate human TBI. The weight drop model allows the investigation of the pathophysiological cascades of TBI without surgical interference. In this protocol, a new closed-head weight-drop rat model consisting of a 48.5g weight projectile that free falls from 1.10m high onto the skull of the animals was built. We classify the present TBI model performed as moderately severe due to its mortality rate. Animals from TBI and Control (Sham) groups underwent weight for 7 days and temperature assessments within 1 hour after TBI and for 7 days.



RESULTS demonstrated that the TBI group showed less body weight gain in the days after the injury. Temperature oscillations within the first-hour post-injury and on the 3rd day after injury were observed. As the results of this study demonstrated similarity to human TBI vital parameters, this new adaptation of the Weight-drop model injury can be a suitable candidate for translational studies.•We developed a novel closed head focal traumatic brain injury using a projectile.•This TBI model does not require surgical intervention.•The validation of this method demonstrates that the vital parameters of the injured rats exhibit similarities with those of TBI patients.

Language: en