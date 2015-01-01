Abstract

Mining is one of the most risky and dangerous sectors. It is impossible to ignore the losses of life and material experienced by occupational accidents, which take place in the field of mining. Risk analysis begins with a risk assessment to identify the probability and severity of workplace hazards. Hazards must be controlled by precautions according to the risk score levels. In this study, a fault tree analysis method was conducted to analyze spontaneous combustion hazards and to predict future risks in underground coal mines. Three main causes of the top event were defined and for each of these causes, risk scores were computed using a fault tree analysis. Finally, the causes of spontaneous combustion, which is an event that is frequently encountered in coal mines, were discussed, and the spontaneous combustion risk probability was calculated as 0.3012 in cases of air entry into the gob and failure to prevent coal-air contact in development drifts. As a result of the study, the fundamental causes of spontaneous combustion, the greatest hazard in underground coal mining worldwide, have been examined in detail. The innovative approach introduced by the study aims to increase the awareness and recognition of conditions that lead to spontaneous combustion among industry workers and engineers through detailed evaluation. By doing so, it seeks to minimize the occurrence of spontaneous combustion incidents.•This paper introduces a main flowchart and countermeasure algorithm to prevent spontaneous combustion.•This paper also analyzes events which trigger spontaneous combustion and mentioned preventive measures for this events.

Language: en