Citation
Strunk A. Nature 2024; 632(8023): e29.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39080480
Abstract
As a palaeoclimatologist who has the privilege of returning to Greenland for fieldwork on a yearly basis, the same question comes up in each pre-fieldwork planning meeting: is there a risk of a polar-bear encounter and what measures should we take to defend ourselves in such a case?
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Animals; Greenland; Climate change; *Research Personnel; *Safety; *Ursidae; Arctic Regions; Environmental sciences