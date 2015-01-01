SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Strunk A. Nature 2024; 632(8023): e29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/d41586-024-02496-1

PMID

39080480

Abstract

As a palaeoclimatologist who has the privilege of returning to Greenland for fieldwork on a yearly basis, the same question comes up in each pre-fieldwork planning meeting: is there a risk of a polar-bear encounter and what measures should we take to defend ourselves in such a case?


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Animals; Greenland; Climate change; *Research Personnel; *Safety; *Ursidae; Arctic Regions; Environmental sciences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print