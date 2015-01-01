|
Abyadeh M, Gupta V, You Y, Paulo JA, Mirzaei M. Neural Regen. Res. 2025; 20(5): 1399-1400.
(Copyright © 2025, Neural Regeneration Research, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, P.R. China, Publisher Wolters Kluwer)
39075902
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is defined as damage to the brain resulting from an external sudden physical force or shock to the head. It is considered a silent public health epidemic causing significant death and disability globally. There were 64,000 TBI related deaths reported in the USA in 2020, with about US$76 billion in direct and indirect medical costs annually. TBI may have devastating chronic effects on the brain even if clinical symptoms disappear in the short term after the injury. TBI survivors have reported experiencing a range of neuropsychiatric symptoms such as amnesia, varying degrees of visual impairment, and have a higher risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease (AD) later in their lives (Ramos-Cejudo et al., 2018). TBI has been shown to induce long‐term neuropathological changes in the brain including amyloid‐β (Aβ) deposition and neurofibrillary tangle (NFT) formation (Ramos-Cejudo et al., 2018). Exposure to severe concussion or TBI has been suggested to increase the risk of AD development up to 4.5-fold. It can contribute to progressive cognitive decline which may be evident a decade after the initial injury depending on various factors such as sex, age, intensity, and site of injury (Tsitsopoulos and Marklund, 2013; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, et al., 2019). Current diagnostic tools have their limitations, especially in detecting mild forms of TBI, without clinical manifestations. Advances in neuroimaging techniques such as positron emission tomography and cerebral spinal fluid evaluation have provided a valuable platform to study brain changes in TBI and associated neurodegeneration. However, time consuming and expensive nature of positron emission tomography and invasive cerebral spinal fluid sampling protocols limit their wide applicability in community settings. Given that any successful intervention to protect the neurons must be applied before a significant damage has occurred, it is imperative to improve the existing diagnostic approaches to detect milder forms of TBI.
