Abstract

Over the past decade, the intricacies of sports-related concussions among female athletes have become readily apparent. Traditional clinical methods for diagnosing concussions suffer limitations when applied to female athletes, often failing to capture subtle changes in brain structure and function. Advanced neuroinformatics techniques and machine learning models have become invaluable assets in this endeavor. While these technologies have been extensively employed in understanding concussion in male athletes, there remains a significant gap in our comprehension of their effectiveness for female athletes. With its remarkable data analysis capacity, machine learning offers a promising avenue to bridge this deficit. By harnessing the power of machine learning, researchers can link observed phenotypic neuroimaging data to sex-specific biological mechanisms, unraveling the mysteries of concussions in female athletes. Furthermore, embedding methods within machine learning enable examining brain architecture and its alterations beyond the conventional anatomical reference frame. In turn, allows researchers to gain deeper insights into the dynamics of concussions, treatment responses, and recovery processes. This paper endeavors to address the crucial issue of sex differences in multimodal neuroimaging experimental design and machine learning approaches within female athlete populations, ultimately ensuring that they receive the tailored care they require when facing the challenges of concussions. Through better data integration, feature identification, knowledge representation, validation, etc., neuroinformaticists, are ideally suited to bring clarity, context, and explainabilty to the study of sports-related head injuries in males and in females, and helping to define recovery.

