Abstract

Fatigue is common following paediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) and can negatively impact quality of life. Despite this, there is limited understanding of how clinicians currently assess and manage fatigue in rehabilitation. This study explored how Australian rehabilitation clinicians recognize, assess, and manage fatigue following paediatric ABI. Using a qualitative research design, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 11 clinicians who work with children (0-18 years) with ABI in rehabilitation. Interview transcripts were analysed using constructivist grounded theory methods. Two main themes and sub-themes were developed: (1) Reaching a shared understanding: Identifying and understanding fatigue; Unpacking fatigue with children and their families; and (2) Using the shared understanding: Clinicians working collaboratively to manage fatigue; Planning for and supporting children and their family through transitions; Anticipating and problem-solving speedbumps. Participants reflected on the importance of reaching a shared understanding of fatigue within each child's unique context, requiring the collaborative effort of the child, family, school, and interdisciplinary rehabilitation team, to problem-solve and manage fatigue together over time. These findings provide insights into the processes of assessing and managing fatigue from rehabilitation clinicians' perspectives and highlight the importance of a collaborative approach to support the individual needs of the child during their rehabilitation.

