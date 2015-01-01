Abstract

AIM: Internet gaming disorder (IGD) is receiving increasing attention. In particular, violent gameplay or in-game spending affects the psychiatric conditions and economic difficulties of patients. We conducted regression analysis and path analysis to investigate the associations between a comprehensive list of factors in patients with IGD, including the degree of internet or gaming dependence, developmental problems, family background, severity of depression, sleeping habits, in-game spending, and first-person shooter (FPS) and third-person shooter (TPS) game playing.



METHODS: The participants were 47 Japanese individuals (39 males and 8 females) aged ≤20 years diagnosed with IGD with complete data from the internet addiction test, autism spectrum quotient, Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology, and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. All participants were asked whether their parents have divorce history, whether they have siblings, whether they play FPS or TPS games, and whether they engage in in-game spending. Firstly, we compared these factors between males and females; secondly, we conducted regression analysis and path analysis in male patients.



RESULTS: As for simple comparison between sex, female patients showed greater severity of IGD and depressive score. In regression analysis of male patients, significant associations were found between FPS or TPS game playing and in-game spending. We also created path diagrams.



CONCLUSION: The results of the comprehensive analyses suggest the possibility that bidirectional synergistic effects could be achieved by gradually reducing both violent game playing and in-game spending. The concept of internet dependence has a wide range of meanings, and for each subtype, it is important to consider the background that led to the dependence to make individualized environmental adjustments and provide psychotherapy.

