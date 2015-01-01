|
Citation
|
Zacharia SS, Thomas R, Johnson JT, Kapoor N, Ramanathan S, Asha HS, Cherian KE, Paul TV. Pituitary 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39073696
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Marked changes in the hypothalamic-pituitary axis have been documented in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). These enduring endocrine challenges could significantly influence the physical and psychological outcomes thereby impacting overall recovery. This study aimed to determine the prevalence and types of endocrine dysfunction in men with chronic TBI and to determine the association of endocrine dysfunction with clinical outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Glasgow outcome scale extended; Modified barthel index; Neuroendocrine dysfunction