BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Marked changes in the hypothalamic-pituitary axis have been documented in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). These enduring endocrine challenges could significantly influence the physical and psychological outcomes thereby impacting overall recovery. This study aimed to determine the prevalence and types of endocrine dysfunction in men with chronic TBI and to determine the association of endocrine dysfunction with clinical outcomes.



METHODOLOGY: A cross-sectional study that included male participants of 25-45 years (N = 66) with moderate to severe TBI within 6-24 months of injury. Serum Cortisol, Free T4, TSH, Luteinizing hormone, Testosterone, ACTH, Prolactin and IGF-1 were assessed. Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOS-E) and Modified Barthel Index (MBI) scores were also assessed in them.



RESULTS: The study cohort comprised male patients with a mean ± age of 32.8 ± 5.7 years. Low IGF-1 levels were most commonly encountered, followed by hypogonadism. Hypopituitarism was present in 56.1%. The proportion of hypogonadism was significantly higher in the group with moderate-total dependence (13/26) as compared to the functionally independent (8/40) group (50% vs. 20%; P = 0.011). Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to determine the factors associated with hypopituitarism, revealing that severity of injury (OR = 2.6;) and GOS-E (OR = 3.1) were significant (P < 0.10) on univariate analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: This study emphasizes the need to screen TBI patients for neuroendocrine dysfunction during the chronic phases and to establish screening criteria.

