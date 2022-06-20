Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a major public health problem that affects the health and well-being of millions of young people. Housemaids are the most vulnerable group to sexual violence due to their nature of work. It leads to various physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health problems, especially in our country's context. However, they have limited information regarding the magnitude and the factors associated with sexual violence among housemaids. As a result, the purpose of this study was to determine the magnitude and risk factors for sexual violence among female housemaids attending night school in Bahir Dar, Northwest Ethiopia, in 2022.



METHOD: An institution-based cross-sectional study design was conducted among 340 housemaids attending night school in Bahir Dar city from May 15 to June 20, 2022. Participants were selected using simple random sampling through computer-generated techniques. An interviewer-administered, structured questionnaire was used. Data were entered, coded, and cleaned using EPI Data version 4.6.0.2, and exported to SPSS version 26 for further analysis. Both bivariable and multivariable logistic regression were done to identify factors associated with sexual violence. P-value and 95% confidence interval were used to declare the statistical association.



RESULT: The magnitude of sexual violence after being a housemaid was 30.3% with a 95% confidence interval (25.3-35.38). Ever had sex [Adjusted Odds Ratio(AOR) = 4.67; 95%; Confidence Interval(CI) (2.60, 8.39)], no discussion of sexual and reproductive issues [Adjusted Odds Ratio(AOR) = 2.32; 95%; Confidence Interval(CI) (1.29, 4.16)], poor social support [Adjusted Odds Ratio(AOR) = 2.69; 95%; Confidence Interval(CI) (1.32, 5.52)], were identified as factors associated with sexual violence among housemaids. Similarly, academic performance [Adjusted Odds Ratio (AOR) = 0.96; 95%; Confidence Interval (CI) (0.93, 0.99)], and distance to reach school [Adjusted Odds Ratio (AOR) = 2.04; 95%; Confidence Interval (CI) (1.19, 3.48)] were identified as factors associated with sexual violence among housemaids.



CONCLUSION: This study identified that the magnitude of sexual violence among housemaids was high. Housemaids who ever had sex, no discussion of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) with anyone, poor social support, poor academic performance, and distance to reach school were factors associated with sexual violence. Therefore, creating a sexual and reproductive health (SRH) discussion session for housemaids is important for securing their sexual rights.

