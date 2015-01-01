Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which refer to potentially traumatic events occurring during childhood, have been consistently linked to detrimental effects on high-risk behaviors through various studies. Nonetheless, such an association has rarely been examined in the context of Arab culture. This study aimed to investigate the association between ACE levels and high-risk behaviors (e.g., smoking, alcohol consumption, drug use, high-risk sexual behavior, and physical inactivity) among Omani adults.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study with convenience sampling. The participants were recruited from a university-affiliated medical facility in Oman. Data were collected in 2022. They were asked to complete the Adverse Childhood Experience International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ).



RESULTS: The study included 1648 Omani adults. Analyses revealed that the adjusted odds ratios (ORs) for engaging in some of the identified high-risk behaviors increased as the level of ACEs increased. Specifically, individuals with an ACE level of 4 exhibited higher odds of smoking (OR: 2.6), alcohol consumption (OR: 2.9), and risky sexual behavior (OR: 32) than those without ACEs.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study underscore a notable association between ACEs and high-risk behaviors among Omani adults. Consequently, there is a pressing need for intensified efforts to prevent ACEs when possible and to alleviate their adverse effects, emphasizing the importance of public health initiatives and interventions in Oman.

Language: en