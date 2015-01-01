|
Al Azri Z, Al-Abri K, Al Sawafi A, Jaju S, Al Qadire M. Prev. Med. Rep. 2024; 44: e102809.
39071240
OBJECTIVE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which refer to potentially traumatic events occurring during childhood, have been consistently linked to detrimental effects on high-risk behaviors through various studies. Nonetheless, such an association has rarely been examined in the context of Arab culture. This study aimed to investigate the association between ACE levels and high-risk behaviors (e.g., smoking, alcohol consumption, drug use, high-risk sexual behavior, and physical inactivity) among Omani adults.
Smoking; Child abuse; Adverse childhood experience; High-risk-behavior prevalence; Neglect; Physical inactivity