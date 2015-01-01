Abstract

Research indicates that post-bereavement coping strategies can be adaptive or maladaptive. Understanding which strategies lead to poorer outcomes is an important clinical and theoretical question with the potential to guide intervention. The Oxford Grief - Coping Strategies scale was developed from interviews with bereaved people with and without prolonged grief disorder (PGD) to assess the frequency of maladaptive cognitive and behavioural strategies after bereavement. Factorial and psychometric validity were assessed using exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis (N = 676). A three-wave cross-lagged panel model (N = 275) was used to assess the predictive validity of the tool in explaining symptoms of PGD.



RESULTS supported a four-factor solution (Avoidance, Proximity Seeking, Loss Rumination, Injustice Rumination) with good psychometric properties. The OG-CS predicted prospective symptoms of PGD in the short-term (6-12 months) and long term (12-18 months), controlling for baseline symptoms and autocorrelations. Subscale analyses demonstrated that the use of coping strategies predicted ICD-11 PGD in both the short-term and the long-term. However, avoidance was not predictive of outcomes early in the grieving process. At 6-12 months, avoidance predicted PGD at 12-18 months.

Language: en