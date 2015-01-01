|
Smith KV, Wild J, Ehlers A. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116060.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39068899
Research indicates that post-bereavement coping strategies can be adaptive or maladaptive. Understanding which strategies lead to poorer outcomes is an important clinical and theoretical question with the potential to guide intervention. The Oxford Grief - Coping Strategies scale was developed from interviews with bereaved people with and without prolonged grief disorder (PGD) to assess the frequency of maladaptive cognitive and behavioural strategies after bereavement. Factorial and psychometric validity were assessed using exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis (N = 676). A three-wave cross-lagged panel model (N = 275) was used to assess the predictive validity of the tool in explaining symptoms of PGD.
Language: en
Psychometrics; Bereavement; Rumination; Coping strategies; Avoidance; Confirmatory factor analyses; Continuing bonds; Cross-lagged panel models; Exploratory factor analyses; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Prolonged grief disorder; Proximity seeking; Structural equation modelling