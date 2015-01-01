Abstract

Anhedonia and depressed mood are two cardinal symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD). Prior work has demonstrated that cannabis consumers often endorse anhedonia and depressed mood, which may contribute to greater cannabis use (CU) over time. However, it is unclear (1) how the unique influence of anhedonia and depressed mood affect CU and (2) how these symptoms predict CU over more proximal periods of time, including the next day or week (rather than proceeding weeks or months). The current study used data collected from ecological momentary assessment (EMA) in a sample with MDD (N = 55) and employed mixed effects models to detect and predict weekly and daily CU from anhedonia and depressed mood over 90 days.



RESULTS indicated that anhedonia and depressed mood were significantly associated with CU, yet varied at daily and weekly scales. Moreover, these associations varied in both strength and directionality. In weekly models, less anhedonia and greater depressed mood were associated with greater CU, and directionality of associations were reversed in the models looking at any CU (compared to none).



FINDINGS provide evidence that anhedonia and depressed mood demonstrate complex associations with CU and emphasize leveraging EMA-based studies to understand these associations with more fine-grained detail.

