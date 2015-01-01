|
Collins AC, Lekkas D, Struble CA, Trudeau BM, Jewett AD, Griffin TZ, Nemesure MD, Price GD, Heinz MV, Nepal S, Pillai A, Mackin DM, Campbell AT, Budney AJ, Jacobson NC. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116110.
39079375
Anhedonia and depressed mood are two cardinal symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD). Prior work has demonstrated that cannabis consumers often endorse anhedonia and depressed mood, which may contribute to greater cannabis use (CU) over time. However, it is unclear (1) how the unique influence of anhedonia and depressed mood affect CU and (2) how these symptoms predict CU over more proximal periods of time, including the next day or week (rather than proceeding weeks or months). The current study used data collected from ecological momentary assessment (EMA) in a sample with MDD (N = 55) and employed mixed effects models to detect and predict weekly and daily CU from anhedonia and depressed mood over 90 days.
Language: en
Depression; Comorbidity; Anhedonia; Ecological momentary assessment; Cannabis use