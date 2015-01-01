Abstract

Measuring suicide risk fluctuation remains difficult, especially for high-suicide risk patients. Our study addressed this issue by leveraging Dynamic Topic Modeling, a natural language processing method that evaluates topic changes over time, to analyze high-suicide risk Veterans Affairs patients' unstructured electronic health records. Our sample included all high-risk patients that died (cases) or did not (controls) by suicide in 2017 and 2018. Cases and controls shared the same risk, location, and treatment intervals and received nine months of mental health care during the year before the relevant end date. Each case was matched with five controls. We analyzed case records from diagnosis until death and control records from diagnosis until matched case's death date. Our final sample included 218 cases and 943 controls. We analyzed the corpus using a Python-based Dynamic Topic Modeling algorithm. We identified five distinct topics, "Medication," "Intervention," "Treatment Goals," "Suicide," and "Treatment Focus." We observed divergent change patterns over time, with pathology-focused care increasing for cases and supportive care increasing for controls. The case topics tended to fluctuate more than the control topics, suggesting the importance of monitoring lability. Our study provides a method for monitoring risk fluctuation and strengthens the groundwork for time-sensitive risk measurement.

Language: en