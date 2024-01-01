Abstract

Complex interventions combining multiple evidence-based strategies have gained substantial traction in suicide prevention across the world. However, implementing these interventions in real-life settings is fraught with several challenges, significant resource demands, and evidence on the merits of implementing complex interventions remains a topic of debate. This study explores the real-world experiences of implementing complex interventions, including challenges, lessons learned, and the way forward. Sixteen participants (nine leaders, five implementors, and two lived experience advocates) from varied professional backgrounds and experiences were purposively recruited from six high-income countries and one low- and middle-income country. Participants were encouraged to reflect on their experiences of implementing complex suicide prevention interventions in their specific country contexts. Thematic analysis was conducted to identify, organize, and offer real-world insights into challenges, lessons learned, and what is needed as the way forward. Important themes related to challenges and lessons learned emerged: (a) stakeholder characteristics, engagement, and dynamics; (b) resources such as funding priorities and capacity; (c) contextual factors including larger sociocultural beliefs, policies, and legislation surrounding suicide and its prevention; (d) nature of lived experience engagement; (e) design and approach to interventions; (f) delivery of interventions; and (g) the scope of evaluation. The study yielded important insights into practice recommendations related to the implementation of complex suicide prevention interventions on the ground. Important pathways for designing interventions, collaboration, and stakeholder engagement for future implementation efforts were discussed. These real-life experiences and lessons learned from international experts are critical in understanding and bridging the know-do gap. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en