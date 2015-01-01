Abstract

Sleep deprivation stands as a major threat to both physical and mental well-being, disrupting normal work and life. Given the ubiquity of risky decision making, it is crucial to comprehend how individuals make risky decisions when sleep-deprived. Although research on the effects of sleep deprivation on risky decision making has increased in recent years, it remains limited and lacks a unified conclusion. The current review attempted to elucidate the effects of sleep deprivation on risky decision making in healthy adults and clarify the regulatory mechanisms. The review showed that sleep deprivation had complex effects on risky decision making; that is, whether sleep deprivation led to riskier or more conservative decision-making behavior depended on factors such as sex, gain-loss frame, use of psychotropic drugs, time interval of sleep elimination, duration of sleep deprivation, and others. Additionally, the complexity of these effects might partly arise from the use of different tasks to measure risk-taking behavior. The review also discussed some limitations of existing research and put forth practical recommendations for future studies, aiming to resolve inconsistencies in the effects of sleep deprivation on risky decision making and enhance the ecological validity of conclusions.

