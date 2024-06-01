Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Despite the critical value of healthcare workers (HCWs) demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a noted global surge in violence against this population. The present meta-analysis aimed to gather data on the prevalence of workplace violence (WPV) against HCWs and to determine if there is any difference based on gender. STUDY DESIGN: This was a systematic review and meta-analysis.



METHODS: A thorough search of PubMed/MEDLINE, Lilacs, and Cochrane Collaboration databases was conducted from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until March 8, 2023. Two authors independently carried out screening, data extraction, and quality assessment, followed by statistical analysis using random-effects meta-analysis and subgroup analysis to assess heterogeneity.



RESULTS: We included 22 studies with 44,357 participants, of which 79.37% were women. The analysis revealed an overall prevalence of WPV similar in both women (51.86%, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 41.39-62.33) and men (51.45%, 95% CI: 40.95-61.95). There were considerable differences in gender-based WPV across geographic regions. Aggressions tend to be higher toward men in Asia (odds ratio [OR] 0.79, 95% CI 0.74-0.85, P < 0.001). Conversely, in Latin America, WPV prevalence was higher in women (OR 1.20, 95% CI 1.01-1.4, P = 0.035). HCWs from low- middle-income-level countries suffered a higher incidence of violence irrespective of gender compared with high- and upper-middle-income countries (72.36% vs 47.35%).



CONCLUSIONS: Our data indicate that more than half of HCWs experienced WPV during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, women and HCWs in low-middle-income countries were notably vulnerable to WPV. A deeper understanding of the nuances behind violence against HCWs will help to facilitate tailored strategies for different demographical contexts. REGISTRATION: PROSPERO ID: CRD42023403970.

