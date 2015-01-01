|
Rozwag C, Valentini F, Cotten A, Demondion X, Preux P, Jacques T. Res. Diagn. Interv. Imaging 2023; 6: e100029.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
39077546
RATIONALE AND OBJECTIVES: To develop a model using artificial intelligence (A.I.) able to detect post-traumatic injuries on pediatric elbow X-rays then to evaluate its performances in silico and its impact on radiologists' interpretation in clinical practice. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A total of 1956 pediatric elbow radiographs performed following a trauma were retrospectively collected from 935 patients aged between 0 and 18 years. Deep convolutional neural networks were trained on these X-rays. The two best models were selected then evaluated on an external test set involving 120 patients, whose X-rays were performed on a different radiological equipment in another time period. Eight radiologists interpreted this external test set without then with the help of the A.I. models.
Pediatrics; Deep learning; Convolutional neural networks (CNN); Elbow; X-ray