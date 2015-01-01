|
Citation
Noia A, Romano F, Fiorillo G, Montefusco V, Muoio R, Caprio L, Rufo C, Santoriello C, Termoli G, Vitolo M, Pagano AM. Riv. Psichiatr. 2024; 59(4): 157-167.
Vernacular Title
La presa in carico dei minori autori di reato: tra prassi metodologiche ed esperienza
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Il Pensiero Scientifico Editore)
DOI
PMID
39072606
Abstract
To fully respond to the provisions of the Judicial Authority relating to the care of minors and/or young adults subjected to judicial measures and affected by mental suffering and/or substance abuse, also with a view to a possible provision of placement in a therapeutic community, the UOSD "Protection of the Health of Adults and Minors in the Penal Area" - ASL Salerno has ensured operations through the establishment of a dedicated multidisciplinary team, made up of a psychiatrist, psychologist and social worker, as required by DGRC 567/2018, or as the only interface with the Judicial Authority in reference to healthcare. This article aims to describe the birth of the EMM (Equipe Multidisciplinare Minori), and of the methods used to take care of minors and/or young adult offenders affected by mental suffering and/or substance abuse. The article examines a sample of 207 minors, relating to the years 2018-2022, to highlight the most critical areas.
Language: it
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adolescent; Young Adult; Patient Care Team; Italy; *Mental Disorders/therapy; *Substance-Related Disorders/therapy; Criminals/psychology; Juvenile Delinquency/legislation & jurisprudence; Minors/legislation & jurisprudence